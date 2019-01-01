ISL: Kerala Blasters bring in Jain University as presenting sponsor

The talented Kerala-born players, who impressed in I-League, will take the field for Kerala Blasters next season...

have inked a five-year deal with Jain Deemed-to-be University who will now be the presenting sponsor of the (ISL) club.

The association was jointly announced at an event in Kochi on Friday in the presence of Dr Chenraj Roychand, President, Jain Group of Institutions, Tom Joseph, Director-New Initiatives at Jain, Dr J. Letha, Pro Vice-Chancellor, club owner Nimmagadda Prasad and CEO Viren D’Silva. As part of the deal, the Jain University logo will be displayed at the back of the team's jersey. Blasters' new signing Zayed bin Waleed, who enrolled at the University for a Bachelor's degree course, was also present at the venue.

About the new association, club CEO Viren D'Silva said, "These are exciting times at Kerala Blasters as we look to build strong and lasting partnerships with Jain University. As a club, we are focused on the holistic development of passionate and talented young players on and off the field, wherein they have an opportunity to pursue academics and football in equal measure.

"We are happy to have on-board a partner who shares the same vision. An example of this building association is our young talent, Zayed Bin Waleed, who will now pursue his under-graduate course from Jain Deemed-to-be-University after completion of his schooling from the ."

“We are happy to associate with Kerala Blasters. The Indian matches have evoked tremendous enthusiasm and have certainly done well for Indian sports. Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) has always supported sports, sports events and encouraged sporting talent as part of its commitment to nation building. Such commitment is reflected in the achievements of our students like Pankaj Advani, Rohan Bopanna, K. L. Rahul, Karun Nair, Anup Shridhar, Robin Uthappa and many more who have represented at Olympics and International tournaments. Through our new association with the ISL, we are looking forward to a high-spirited sports tournament,” said Dr Chenraj Roychand.