ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign young goalkeeper Lovepreet Singh

Only Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is taller than Lovepreet Singh amongst the goalkeepers playing in I-League and ISL...

are set to continue their pursuit of young talents, with a deal for 21-year-old goalkeeper Lovepreet Singh on the cards, Goal has learnt.

The Arrows keeper made his debut in a 2-2 draw against on February 24. He is a product of the All Football Federation's (AIFF) nation-wide scouting system and joined Indian Arrows in August.

Hailing from the village of Rurka Kalan in Punjab, Lovepreet had already caught the eyes of several interested scouts with his good reflexes and excellent use of his tall and physical structure. He is 195 centimetres tall and only Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is taller amongst the goalkeepers playing in ISL and I-League. You can read the story of how Lovepreet Singh was spotted by the scouts here.

This signing seems to be another step in the right direction by the Blasters management.

Blasters had a disappointing 2018-19 season in the ISL and finished ninth on the table. Moreover, they bowed out of the Super Cup with a qualifying round defeat to AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows.

The Kochi-based team has roped in several young talents for next season. They handed a first team role to Dheeraj Singh and have already signed Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Nongdamba Naorem and Mohammad Rakip.

Naveen Kumar was sent on loan to for the second half of the 2018-19 season and he is unlikely to return. They currently have Dheeraj and Lalthuammawia Ralte under contract as goalkeepers and have already signed Bilal Khan .