ISL: Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie - There is no psychological edge in football

Kerala Blasters will take on Hyderabad FC in their first away match of ISL 2019-20...

head coach Eelco Schattorie has dismissed the suggestions that Hyderabad will be under more pressure than his team when they meet on Saturday.

The Yellow Army has three points from two matches whereas Phil Brown's team has lost their first two games and have conceded eight goals already.

"We were unlucky to lose the last match. It was a painful loss. It was not that Mumbai was much better than us. We should have taken at least a point. On the other hand, Hyderabad are travelling here after a defeat to Jamshedpur. So both teams are hungry for three points. So hope it will be an awesome match," Schattorie began.

"In football, there's nothing called a psychological edge. These are cliches. There will be pressure on the home team and there are few things for us which you cannot reveal but must process at the back. There are issues when you have lost a game but I don't think we have an advantage," he said.

He spared a thought for his opponents and their injury list but added that he also has a selection headache due to the same.

"Hyderabad have a lot of injuries. It is never easy when you don't have your strongest possible set up. You have spare wheels but if you lose your spare wheel then a weaker spare wheel comes in. We are not that worse but I am also not playing with my strongest possible unit. All my foreign players are not fully fit. But you have to work with it."

The Dutch coach asked the supporters to remain patient as he tries to get his team to win games consistently and reassured that fan favourite Sahal Abdul Samad, who is yet to start a match this season, will get his chance.

"I will ask the supporters to be patient. It is great to have them behind us. I guarantee that all players who will be playing tomorrow will give their 100%.

"I am very happy with Sahal. The previous year was his first in ISL. He needs to grow. He is an amazingly strong player. I will always give him a chance. It is not just about giving two good passes or giving four-five good balls. Everywhere in the world and in , you find people are hyping up some players. You should give him time to develop and I am very happy with him."