Tiri and Memo set to sign contract extensions with Jamshedpur FC

The Spanish defender and the Brazilian midfielder are all set to extend their stay at Jamshedpur FC for one more year…

Foreign duo Tiri and Memo are all set to sign a one-year contract extension with , Goal can confirm.

The talismanic defender and the Brazilian defensive midfielder, who have been a part of the club since its inception will extend their stay at the club for one more year.

Both players have been mainstays in the starting XI under both Steve Coppell and Cesar Ferrando for the Jamshedpur-based outfit.

Tiri had joined the club two seasons back after winning the ISL title with in 2016. The Spanish defender has appeared in every single ISL game for Jamshedpur in the last two editions and scored a goal in each of the two seasons.

Jamshedpur’s backline had come under immense criticism time and again this season as they failed to find a stable central defence partner of the Spanish player. Ferrando had to shuffle between Sanjay Balmuchu, Raju Gaikwad, Pratik Chaudhury and Augustin Fernandes throughout the season.

Tiri was arguabbly the league's most impressive defender as he delivered stellar performances consistently.

Brazilian midfielder Memo too joined the club in 2017-18 season and has appeared in all the ISL matches for the club.

The defensive midfielder scored twice this season in 18 games and provided one assist. He completed 62 passes on an average per game. Alongside Mario Arques, Memo formed one of the strongest central midfielder partnerships in the league.