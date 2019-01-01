ISL: Delhi Dynamos wrap up Carlos Delgado signing

The departures of Gianni Zuiverloon and Marti Crespi has forced Josep Gombau to bring in a Spanish defender...

(ISL) side have secured the services of Spanish defender Carlos Delgado for the upcoming 2019-20 season, the club announced on Wednesday.



Delgado becomes the fourth official foreign summer signing of the Lions after Xisco Hernandez, Diawandou Diagne and Martin Perez Guedes.

The 29-year-old plays as a centre-back and fills the void at the club left by the departures of Gianni Zuiverloon to and Marti Crespi to .

Rising through the ranks at Malaga CF, Delgado made his professional debut back in the 2007-08 season with the 'B' side. He returned to with after a failed stint in Holland with Sparta Rotterdam.



However, a loan back move to Sparta sparked interest from in 2012, where he signed up with the side, but was only part of the 'B' system in the Spanish third division.



Two years with Valencia followed time with and Recreativo. But, the highlight of his career has been helping Albacete Balompié win promotion to the second division as captain in 2016-17.



He signed up with CD Castellon in a three-year-deal ending in 2021 but, the Spaniard chose a move to after only one season at the Nou Estadi Castalia.



Dynamos have already retained Marcos Tebar from last season, taking the count of Spanish player in the club to three, all linking up with compatriot Josep Gombau, who contines as head coach.

Delhi Dynamos will be eyeing success this season under the former academy coach after failing miserably in the last two editions of the ISL. They had finished eighth on both occasions.