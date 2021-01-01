ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC sign Manuel Lanzarote as Rafael Crivellaro's replacement

The former FC Goa and ATK midfielder joins the Marina Machans till the end of the ongoing season...

Two-time (ISL) winners have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Manuel Lanzarote who comes as a replacement of Rafael Crivellaro till the end of the season.

The 36-year-old former and midfielder will be land in Goa immediately and will undergo the mandatory quarantine period before joining the squad.

On signing for Chennaiyin, Lanzarote said, "I am very happy and proud of the opportunity to play for a club that has won the ISL twice. Although it will be a very short stage, I hope to contribute with my experience and be able to help my teammates to achieve our goal."

Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo also expressed his delight on the signing of the experienced footballer as he said, "Lanza (Manuel Lanzarote) is a seasoned professional with experience of playing in . We hope to have him involved at the earliest and remain in the mix to push for the play-offs at that stage. Albeit for a short period, we welcome him to the club and look forward to working together in achieving our objectives."

