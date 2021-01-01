Carles Cuadrat defends Udanta’s form – He has my support

The Bengaluru FC boss affirmed the importance of not conceding goals which amplify a team’s chances of winning a tie…

Udanta Singh has struggled for game-time in the seventh edition of the (ISL). The right winger has one goal in 254 minutes and has only been handed a start in three outings.

Although he missed the last match against due to a knock, he hasn’t been able to replicate or come close to his best form from 2018-19 season when clinched their first ISL title. Udanta played an important role in that campaign as he scored five important goals and started in 19 matches.

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat backed the Manipuri player to come good in the coming games but did mention that he has a lot of work to do when it comes to decision making.

More teams

“He was not in the last game because he had some muscle issue. He's one of my favourite players and knows that he has to improve in making decisions. He has my support and he will be available in the next game,” said Cuadrat.

Bengaluru FC had a week’s break since their last defeat to Jamshedpur FC and Cuadrat pointed that it has helped him spend more time with the players to revive their ‘dynamics.’ He also spoke on the need to get goals from different players as opposed to just focussing on a select few.

“We had some more time this week and we will try to fight for three points again. In the last two games, the team was trying to create some chances to score but unfortunately, we lost some dynamics. The good thing is we got some goals from other players. That means that the team is working to get goals from different players and not dependent on a specific player,” he said.

Bengaluru FC, like most teams in the ISL, haven’t been at their fluent best this season. They have scored 11 goals in eight matches and are fifth on the table. When you compare their goalscoring statistics with that of , who are the league leaders, the Kolkata club has 10 goals from nine games.

However, it is their defence which has been leaky this season as they have let in nine goals while the top two teams in the league have conceded one third of the same.

“It's not about being disappointed. When you score, you're closer to score again because you force the other team to go out. If you see the last game, we were really creating a lot of chances in the other game and there was space for our players.

“We also have to be better not to concede because you have lost two games 1-0. When you concede, you can lose. The guys understand that and are working very positively,” he explained.

The Spanish coach highlighted the importance of scoring the first goal this season and reiterated that his team’s strength lies in their defensive structure.

Article continues below

“We see that in any league. For example, the versus Man City game, it was very equal. After they (Man City) got the first goal, things were happening. So, we try to create that kind of chances and avoid the other team to make a comeback. We are a team who are measured with a good defensive structure,” he noted.

Sergio Lobera doesn’t have a great record against Bengaluru FC from his time at . In fact in seven meetings over the course of three seasons, Lobera’s Goa could only muster one win – which was when Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sent-off.

“We have played against each other a lot of time. At he has been creating the same kind of football and he has brought some players from Goa to Mumbai. They are in a good dynamic but we are all with a plan and I'm sure that we will give a good show as we have been doing until now,” he promised.