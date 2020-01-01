Antonio Habas - When you are professional, you have fewer injuries and problems

The Spanish gaffer spoke about how his side's professional conduct on and off the field helped them achieve their objectives....

host in a crucial fixture as they look to reclaim the top spot ahead of the final game of the league phase.

Antonio Habas' men have been in top form lately, picking up four wins on the trot from their last four matches. But the Spanish gaffer does not want complacency to set in and maintained that he sees it as just another game.

“We are in a good moment and the performance is positive for us but we have to continue playing. Now our opponent is Chennaiyin and we need to play to win. It will be a good game because both teams play good football. The target is the same as it is for every game – win the next game.

“It’s a fantastic scenario for playing football. It’s a good stadium, two good teams. It’s important for us to play with more fans here and I want to invite them to come in big numbers," he said.

With Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna and David Williams performing admirably, the 62-year-old faces a selection dilemma.

“I prefer to have this problem (selection headache) over not having enough quality players. The possibility to play with such good players is very good.," the Spaniard said.

Habas refuted claims that a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture provided his side with an advantage against Chennaiyin, as the 2017-18 champions have done well since a change of head coach. He stated that it is important for ATK to maintain their consistency.

“It is different (the Chennaiyin team that lost to them). After three months, Chennaiyin have changed their coach. It is important to keep a high level. ATK have kept playing at a high level for a long time.

“Football is a mix of everything. ATK players are good professional on and off the pitch. When you are more professional, you have fewer injuries, fewer problems and conflicts. This is the way to get the objective.

“All matches are different because the opponents and situations are different. The best match plan for us will be different. Sometimes you need to play differently because we need more in attack, defence, transition, depending on the situation. Now we have to focus and finish on top of the regular lead," he concluded.