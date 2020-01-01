Antonio Habas - Kibu Vicuna did a good work in Mohun Bagan but this is a different competition

The Mariners’ Spanish boss explained why he did not consider it important to play friendly matches against other ISL clubs in pre-season…

FC will begin their campaign in the 2020-21 (ISL) season with a blockbuster clash against on Friday in Goa.

Mohun Bagan, who merged with former ISL champions ATK this season to form the new entity ATK Mohun Bagan will be facing coach Kibu Vicuna in the season opener, a coach who had guided Mohun Bagan to their fifth title last season.

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas was all praises for the opposition coach but was confident of getting off to a winning start in the new season.

“Kibu Vicuna did good work in Mohun Bagan,” said Habas before the all-important tie. “But this year it is a different competition and different season. I have the utmost respect for him but on Friday we will try to get three points as we work every day for that.”

The Mariners face Kerala Blasters and their arch-rivals in their first two matches of the season but Habas is not perturbed by the magnitude of their first two games.

“It is a competition and we have to play all the teams at some point in time. For me, there is no difference. It is the same.”

Every ISL club barring ATK Mohun Bagan have played at least one pre-season friendly game this year and Habas explained why he did not consider it important to play a pre-season match this year.

“We didn't consider it necessary to play friendlies in pre-season because this is a different and special pre-season. I think it is more difficult to play against your own teammates than other opponents. The friendly match this season did not have the proper conditions to play. There would have no referees and we had to play on the training pitch. Therefore it was better to play amongst us,” said the Spanish coach.

The former Las Palmas coach is satisfied with the squad he has at his disposal and suggested that his sole target this year will be to win the league and get success in the .

“We have a very good squad. In this situation, it is very important to have a good squad. We need rotation in this season more than any other season. Roy (Krishna) and (David) Williams are as important as any other player in the team. I am very happy with the new additions. They all want to win. They have a good attitude.

“I have the same ambition i.e. to build a competitive team and get success, first in ISL and then in any other international competitions.”

Habas did not want to give away whether star acquisition Sandesh Jhingan will take the field against his former team Kerala Blasters in the season opener.

“Sandesh (Jhingan) has the same chance to feature in the eleven as other players. He has not played for a long time and other players also haven't played for around six-seven months. The chances are equal.”

The Green and Maroon coach refused to tag themselves as favourites going into the new season and suggested that the focus of the team is to work hard and achieve their desired goals.

“I think we can call ourselves favourites in March-April. Right now we have to keep our heads down and work hard in every match to get the three points,” said the Spaniard.