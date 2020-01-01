ISL 2020-21 pre-season friendlies - Results and upcoming matches

Here is the full list of pre-season friendly matches played between the ISL clubs and the upcoming friendly matches...

The 2020-21 season of the (ISL) is set to begin on November 20 with the new entrants taking on in the opener in Goa.

11 teams will be competing in the upcoming edition of the ISL with Kolkata giants and Mohun Bagan set to make their debut in the league this season.

While Mohun Bagan entered the league by entering into a merger deal with ISL champions ATK that resulted in the new entity ATK Mohun Bagan. East Bengal have roped in Shree Cement Limited as their investor to facilitate their entry into the league.

East Bengal play their maiden ISL match on November 27 against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL's first Kolkata derby.

Most of the ISL teams have started playing pre-season friendly matches against each other to sharpen their claws ahead of the new season.

With the teams inside a bio-secure bubble in Goa, they have to resort to playing friendly games amongst each other during pre-season. Find the list of friendlies played so far below.

October 25: Kerala Blasters 2-0 Hyderabad FC

October 30: Kerala Blasters 0-0 FC

November 1: 3-2

November 2: Mumbai City FC 1-0

November 7: 1-1 Hyderabad FC

November 8: FC Goa 3-0 Chennaiyin FC

November 10: SC East Bengal 3-1 Kerala Blasters

November 10: Mumbai City FC 3-2 Odisha FC

November 10: FC 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Upcoming friendly matches

November 11: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

November 13: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

November 14: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan

November 14: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

November 15: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

November 20: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC