ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Last updated
ISL
Winless Odisha will want to get off the bottom spot and the Highlanders to bounce back from their first defeat of the season...

Odisha and NorthEast United will be involved in their last Indian Super League (ISL) fixture of the calender year at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, on Tuesday evening.

Game Odisha FC vs NorthEast United
Date Tuesday, December 17
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Gerard Nus, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

    TEAM NEWS

    Odisha FC Possible XI:   

    Odisha possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Cole Alexander      


    NorthEast United Possible XI: 

    NorthEast United possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Khassa Camara, Idrissa Sylla

     

