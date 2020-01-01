Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Last updated
Kibu Vicuna, Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
ISL
Hyderabad went down to Mumbai after a win over East Bengal, against whom the Blasters picked up a draw in their last game...

Kerala Blasters, after six games, are yet looking for their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) as they take on Hyderabad at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, on Sunday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC
Date Sunday, December 27
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Hyderabad Mumbai City

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

    TEAM NEWS

    Kerala Blasters Possible XI:   

    Kerala Blasters possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None     

    Key Players - Rahul KP, Gary Hooper    


    Hyderabad FC Possible XI: 

    Hyderabad possible XI

    Injured - Nikhil Poojari, Luis Sastre, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese  
    Doubtful - None  
    Suspended - None  

    Key Players - Aridane Santana, Joao Victor

     

