Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Comments (0)
Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
ISL
Both teams have practically nothing but their pride and self-respect to play for...

The last time Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin faced each other, the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture ended in a goalless draw. The two teams are set to lock horns at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Sunday evening in what is set to be the last game of the season for the two-time champions.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin
Date Sunday, February 21
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Lallianzuala Chhangte, Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

Editors' Picks

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

 TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Kerala Blasters possible XI

Injured - Nishu Kumar
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Sandeep Singh

Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray


Chennaiyin Possible XI: 

Chennaiyin possible XI

Article continues below

Injured - None
Doubtful - Eli Sabia
Suspended - None

Key Players - Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte

 

Close