Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle - TP Rehenesh was terrificw

The Jamshedpur boss was not convinced with the referee's decision to send Rehenesh off..

gave up a two-goal lead to share spoils with Odisha FC in their second match of the season on Sunday.

A gripping encounter saw Nerijus Valskis and Diego Mauricio scoring a brace each for their respective teams and Jamshedpur custodian Rehenesh TP was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty box.

Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle pointed out that his team's inability to pass properly throughout the game allowed the opposition to stage a comeback but he was not convinced about Rehenesh's red card as he felt the decision was harsh.

"In the first half, we were brilliant. Two-nil up. Could have been three or four up too. We were in total control of the match. Even at half time, we stressed on continuing the momentum. We were passing at our best in the first half and that didn't continue in the second half. For Odisha, that allowed them to come back into the game. They had nothing to lose at 2-0 down and we could have managed ourselves better.

"In the end, it all boils down to the red card (that Rehenesh got). Was it a hand outside the box!? Maybe, maybe not. I am yet to watch the highlights. But was it a red card? I think a yellow would have sufficed, just the way the Odisha player got a yellow card when they conceded a penalty for a handball to stop a goal.

"But that said, it's disappointing considering that we were leading 2-0, we should have done better to see the match through to get the three points. We didn't pass the ball around well in the second half. That's something to work on. If we replicate our first-half performance we can beat anyone," said the Jamshedpur manager.

Hailing Rehenesh's performance, Coyle said, "I think he was a little bit unfortunate. I think it was Ricky who just missed the ball with his studs and it came bouncing to Rehenesh and it could have bounced anywhere. The bad luck was more with the ball bouncing to his hand than anywhere else.

"But regardless of what happened, whether you are an experienced player or a young player, you have to deal with it. I think Rehenesh was terrific. He had just made a terrific save from Onwu a few minutes before the sending off and was commanding so well."

The Jamshedpur boss admitted that the red card somewhat spoiled his plans but he felt his team should have done a better job after taking the lead.

"It's always difficult to defend with a man down. Especially with Odisha throwing everything they have. We need to have a cool head and see the game out by passing the ball well. We put in a couple of substitutions to try and see out the game. But when a goal like the one scored by (Diego) Mauricio is scored (Odisha's equaliser), there's nothing the defenders or the goalkeepers could have done. It was a wonderful strike.

"But regardless, when you are 2-0 up, you need to do better. We were in a winning position and we should have seen the game out. It's not about individuals making mistakes but we are all in this together. It's early in the season, but it certainly feels like two points dropped. Our next game against Hyderabad is in two days and we will surely be ready to go in that game," Coyle signed off.