Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Joel Chianese, Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
ISL
Hyderabad are unbeaten for seven games while NorthEast United scored twice in five of their last six games

Ties on points (22) with third placed FC Goa, Hyderabad face NorthEast United 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, in the second fixture of Sunday's double delight. Jamshedpur take on East Bengal in the earlier kick-off of the day.

Game Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
Date Sunday, February 7
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Federico Gallego NorthEast United FC Goa ISL 7

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

Hyderabad Possible XI:

Hyderabad possible XI

Injured - Joel Chianese
Quarantine - Souvik Chakrabarti
Suspended - None

Key Players - Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza


NorthEast United Possible XI:

NorthEast United possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara

Key Players - Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown

 

