ISL 2020-21: Gerard Nus - I expect a lot from Lalengmawia

The coach termed the match against Goa a 'massive challenge' for NorthEast United...

have had positive results in their first two games of the (ISL) as they won against FC and managed a draw with . In their next match, they take on ISL Shield winners on Monday and coach Gerard Nus is wary of the threat that the Gaurs pose.

"Goa have the pressure to win. They have a huge squad in terms of quality and talent. They need to get the three points. All the games are in Goa. But we will be brave and go for the game. We are working hard to be competitive in every game. I am not surprised by the way we have played. That's the way we train. It is the resolve, passion and hard work we put in every training session. Everybody is working hard, both players and staff.

"The morale is really high. We are excited about the previous performances. We definitely have to keep improving in some aspects. We keep the positives from the last two games and are thinking about tomorrow's game. It is a major challenge. Goa is last year's champions for a reason," stated the manager.

The Highlanders did not enjoy lion's share of possession in both their matches and were happy to chase the opposition. But Nus is not concerned with that and remains focussed on creating goal-scoring opportunities.

"For me, it is not the team that has more possession which controls the game. For me, the team who has more chances has better control. Creating chances is very important. Even results sometimes are not fair. We are strong and we create chances."

NorthEast are training in Candolim and the training ground is smaller than a standard football pitch. However, the former academy coach is not sweating over it and is intent on making the most of the facilities.

"All conditions are different for different teams. Some teams have to travel more. But we are happy that the training pitch is near our hotel. The size is not what it is supposed to be. It cannot accommodate 11 vs 11. But we are not thinking about it. We are trying to get the best from it. We are just trying to get better with each session," he stated.

Injuries have plagued many ISL sides already this season and Nus opines that rotating players will be key to achieve success as games come in thick and fast.

"It is a challenge for all teams. Not the ideal recovery time for all players to be at 100 per cent. Therefore, everybody must be ready with fitness and tactics. They have to perform even if they come in for five minutes. It is sad to see injuries in some games. We want to avoid that. As coaches, we can do something about it. Sometimes we don't have any chance. Rotating players will be a key option in my opinion."

He informed that all players are available for selection barring the few, who were in isolation after testing positive with Coronavirus.

Lalengmawia has been putting in great shifts in the centre of the park along with Khassa Camara and the gaffer heaped praise on the duo for carrying out their responsibilities to perfection.

"Apuia (Lalengmawia) is a great player. He is talented and is a local player. He is determined to become better in every game and is also one of the captains. He is in the group of captains. I just have positive things to say. I expect so much from him. Khassa and Dylan (Fox) are (also) amazing. So happy about their performance and the leadership in games and training session," signed off the coach.