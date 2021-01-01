'NorthEast United cannot take it easy against East Bengal' - Alison Kharsyntiew

The John Abraham-owned side are involced in a hotly-contested playoff race...

NorthEast United need to beat East Bengal on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

The Highlanders, currently fifth with 27 points from 18 games, dropped points against Chennaiyin FC in the 3-3 draw last Thursday. They cannot afford to drop any more points.

"We need to concentrate only on our game tomorrow and then we'll think about our last game against Kerala Blasters," said NorthEast assistant Alison Kharsyntiew.

Having defeated East Bengal 2-0 earlier in the season, the team now led by interim coach Khalid Jamil are currently on the club's longest ever unbeaten streak of eight games (W4 D4) but they have kept just one clean sheet (0-0 draw against Hyderabad) during this run.

"We have to play well tomorrow. We have to defend well and attack well, create chances and utilise them. We have to give our 100 per cent effort. We know that they (East Bengal) lost 3-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan but we cannot take it easy in this game. We have to not give them time with the ball and space to operate, show full character and hopefully we will get three points tomorrow," Alison added.

Article continues below

NorthEast United's Federico Gallego has contributed four goals and six assists this season. The Uruguayan was not available in his side's 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin last Thursday and Ashutosh Mehta was also taken off due to injury concerns in the same game.

"The medical team is working very hard to get them (Gallego and Mehta) back in action very soon," the former Shillong Lajong coach informed. "We worked well as a team, everyone encourages each other. Coach Khalid also motivates the team. So it's all about teamwork."

"Every game is very important right from the first minute. We have to do well every minute, keep our concentration level high and give our best till the final whistle."