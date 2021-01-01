'Not easy to play with 10 men' - East Bengal assistant Renedy Singh warrants better refereeing in ISL

The former India international expects better performances from the Red and Golds in the games to come...

are currently second from the bottom on the 2020-21 (ISL) ahead of their clash against toppers on Friday. But the team from Kolkata will take heart from the fact that they have not been defeated (W2, D5) in their last seven games.

The Robbie Fowler-coached side currently have 12 points from as many games and are six points adrift from a top four spot. But it must be noted that they had lost the reverse fixture against Mumbai City 3-0.

"We knew that it was always going to be difficult as we entered the league very late. There was hardly any preparation time. If you see that match, except the goals we conceded, we didn't play that bad. We controlled the match in patches," said assistant coach Renedy Singh.

More teams

Bearing in mind that Mumbai City are on a 10-game unbeaten run (W8, D2), he added, "Mumbai [City] is a good side and they have been doing really well but we have to concentrate on our own style, the way we have for the last seven matches. I think the boys have worked really hard.

"It's not easy to get results. We have seen the first four matches and only after the Kerala [Blasters] match (1-1 draw) in the first leg, the boys have been doing really well. It's a process that we cannot skip. We have been in a good process now and we need to get some wins."

East Bengal have been in the news for voicing their concern over refereeing decisions, with official complaints on multiple occasions - one of which resulted in referee Arumughan Rowan getting suspended.

"With all due respect to the referees, we knew that this is a problem for all the teams but I think they (referees) can do better. We have played with 10 men three times and we didn't lose those games. It's not easy for players to play with 10 men so many times," Singh remarked.

And while January signings in Bright Enobakhare, Ankit Mukherjee and Raju Gaikwad have impressed, the former East Bengal midfielder expects a better showing from the team collectively.

"The way we have played for the last seven days, it's a process and the whole team has to play better. Every Indian and foreign player will do better and I feel it will come very soon.

"We have to take inspiration from being unbeaten for the last seven matches and not losing playing for three matches playing with 10 men," he signed out.