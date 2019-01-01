ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City, Kerala Blasters inseparable in eventful contest

Raphael Messi Bouli and Amini Chermiti were on target as the teams played out a draw...

FC and FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Mumbai City Arena in the reverse fixture of the first game of the season.

Messi Bouli (75') opened the scoring but Amine Chermiti (77') equalised almost immediately to ensure the visitors were taking away just one point from the fixture.

It was Kerala from the get go as a Yellow tinted Mumbai Football Arena lavished praise on their team of choice for the night.

The visitors kept possessions, so much so that it read 88 - 12 percent in the opening 15 mins. The scorelines, however, remained unchanged. That nearly changed as Messi attempted an outrageous overhead kick from the edge of the box. Amrinder Singh, however, was equal to the task and acrobatically clawed away the shot.

Mumbai found it hard to maintain possession let alone expose the Blasters underbelly for a chance.

Jeakson Singh nearly fashioned an opening for Seityasen Singh to latch onto with a lofted ball that had the Mumbaikars' defense at sixes and sevens. Amrinder, however, was anticipating the ball and nipped the chance in the bud with a smart take.

Devoid of attacking prowess up until the 35the minute, Larbi nearly put the all into the Blasters' net after T. P. Rehenesh ended up misjudging the flight of a well floated Sougou ball. The Tunisian however, was caught off guard and looped the header over the bar.

The hosts then spurned the best chance of the match until then, when Sougou clear on goal after brilliant build-up play, displayed the rustiness of a player just inching his way back to full fitness. The Portuguese striker could only place a take shot into Rehenesh's grateful arms as he bowed his head into his.

More to follow...