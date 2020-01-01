Kerala Blasters' Eelco Schattorie - I would rather play Goa or Bengaluru than Hyderabad

The Kerala Blasters manager also claimed that the players still believe in his abilities ...

A tussle at the bottom of the (ISL) table sees host Hyderabad FC. Eelco Schattorie’s men are yet to win a game after their opening day victory over .

But the Dutch manager trusts his ability and believes that the team’s morale is high. He claims that lack of consistency in the line-up due to injuries is the main reason behind his team’s poor show this season.

He said, “I believe the morale goes down when the players don’t believe in what the coach is doing. I think that’s not the case here. If things are not going your way, it’s the job of the coach to come up with some tactics. If a coach does not have these answers, the players will have less belief. But that wasn’t the case. It is difficult for me to stay silent about this every time.

“The problem is that in ten games we have not had the same ten players in the starting line-up. I don’t know how people don’t see it as a big problem to maintain consistency. Take the example of . They had many players injured initially. But then they got the players back, a little bit of luck and got into the flow. Hyderabad is in a similar situation, they also had players injured. But you can see that in the last two-three games, they are improving."

Schattorie admitted that playing a team below yours in the league table is always a tricky affair. But he believes that he knows how to exploit Hyderabad’s weaknesses and claimed that the team will go all out in securing the three points.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) will be a very difficult game. I would have rather played Goa or Bengaluru than the team below you as it will bring the dynamics. We are going to go all out and especially since it’s a home game, try to get all points,” he explained.

“I know where their (Hyderabad’s) strengths and weaknesses are. We know how to exploit them. It annoys me when people say we have the highest number of back-passes because we have the highest number of crosses in the league and you can’t play crosses from your own half. But the quality of the crosses is not up to the mark and I agree with that. That is something we should work on.”

The Dutch manager also spoke about how it’s unlikely that Kerala will bring in new players in the winter transfer window and will try to do their best with whatever they have.

“Gianni (Zuiverloon) will play his first game after a long time. He did not have the perfect trajectory to get into the game fitness. The same was the case with Mario (Arques) and (Rahul) KP. We will try to get eight wins in eight ‘finals’.

“I want to say that the club is trying to make a transition. Last season they had seven players who they had to take out. Brought in seven players, out of contract and still need to be paid. To bring in new players is difficult and I totally understand the situation. We will work with what we have. We will try our best to get the results and get to the playoffs,” he concluded.