ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City’s Jorge Costa - Chennaiyin FC will be a difficult game for us

The Portuguese coach confirmed that Mumbai will miss key players like Mato Grgic and Paulo Machado against Chennaiyin…

FC began their (ISL) season six on a bright note as they picked up their first ever win in Kochi against .

Jorge Costa’s men now travel to Chennai to take on two-time champions in their second match of the season.

Speaking about playing back to back away matches, Mumbai’s Portuguese Jorge Costa said, “Two different games. One is already done and we had a wonderful game in Kochi, finishing it with three points.

“We have a difficult game tomorrow. It’s not perfect for us. Two away games in a short span at the start of the season is not ideal. But this is where we are and my job is to help the players recover and choose the first XI which will fight for the three points.”

The former FC player is in no mood take Chennaiyin lightly irrespective of their poor performance against . A cautious Costa said, “We played against them (Chennaiyin) in pre-season. I watched their team against Goa. That is why I think they will be a difficult game for us. The most important thing is what we can do. I am yet to decide what to do tomorrow. I have another training session.”

Costa confirmed that Mumbai City have several injury concerns but he mentioned he trusts the other players in his squad to deliver in absence of some key players.

Costa said, “We had some injuries from the last game. We don’t have a first XI. I trust all my 25 players to do the job. Mato (Grgic) is out and (Paulo) Machado is doubtful.”