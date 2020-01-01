Late Marko Stankovic spot-kick holds Mumbai City

It was a tale of two penalties in Hyderabad...

it was a tale of two penalties as Hyderabad and shared the spoils in the (ISL) match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Friday.

A Mohamed Larbi penalty (43') sealed the three points for the Islanders. Hyderabad remain at the bottom of the table with just five points in their kitty. - they are also winless in 11 games.

Jorge Costa made one change to his line-up that defeated 2-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena last week. Hyderabad made five changes to the side that faced defeat against Odisha FC in an attempt to find the right combination.

The game got off to a passive start with both sides giving the ball away poorly in the opening 30 minutes or so. Either side failed to produce anything meaningful in possession and were careless ont the ball.

However, the visitors had the ball at the back of the net in the 14th minute after Diego Carlos headed the ball to Larbi, who slotted it in. But the goal was disallowed after the linesman claimed that the ball had gone out of play during Sarthak Golui's delivery that was aimed at Carlos.

Mumbai showered crosses from the right flank but Adil Khan stood tall to comfortably clear all the half-hearted deliveries.

The game took a turn just before the break after Nikhil Poojari was penalised for handling the ball inside the box following Larbi's aerial pass to Kevyn. The referee pointed to the spot and the Tunisian made it 1-0 with a comfortable finish directed at the bottom corner.