ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
Hyderabad are looking for their second win since their season opener while East Bengal are yet to score their first goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) as the two sides go head to head at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Tuesday evening.
|Game
|Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal
|Date
|Tuesday, December 15
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
Hyderabad FC Possible XI:
Injured - Joel Chianese, Luis Sastre, Fran Sandaza
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco
East Bengal Possible XI:
Injured - Aaron Holloway, Danny Fox, Sankar Roy
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Eugeneson Lyngdoh
Key Players - Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma