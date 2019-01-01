ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC set to sign English defender Matthew Kilgallon

The former Leeds United player is all set to join the newbies of ISL Hyderabad FC this season….

New (ISL) side Hyderabad FC are all set to rope in English centre-back Matthew Kilgallon for the upcoming 2019-20 season, Goal can confirm.

The 35-year-old defender will become the fourth foreign signing of Hyderabad FC after Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho and Brazilian Deyvison Rogerio Da Silva, known as Bobo.

Kilgallon began his professional career at after graduating from the club’s youth system. The defender has represented several top English clubs like , Sunderland and in the past. The British defender joins the ISL side from Scottish Premiership side Academical FC.

Hyderabad FC is a new addition to the ISL family this season. The club is owned by Telangana-based businessman Vijay Madduri and former CEO Varun Tripuraneni. The club is a replacement of who had to shut shop due to financial issues after the fifth season of ISL.

A huge chunk of players from Pune City has jumped ship to Hyderabad this season. Some of the big Indian names who have joined the club from Pune are Robin Singh, Nikhil Poojary and Kamaljit Singh. The new franchise has also brought in former FC Pune City manager Phil Brown as their head coach.

Laldanmawia Ralte, who was ’s Player of the Year and one of the best Indian players in the last season, has also joined the newly-formed club.

Hyderabad FC will play their first-ever ISL match on October 25 in Kolkata against two-time champions .