ISL 2019-20: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera on not signing seven foreigners - You can see that the situation isn't easy

The Gaurs will be without the services of Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous when they host Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday

will be up against in the ongoing (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Tuesday.

The Goans will be without two key players for the clash after the All Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee handed a three-game and two-game bans to Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous respectively. The duo is being punished for misconduct in the game against earlier in the season.

With Doungel having already missed the game against FC on account of his red card, the duo will miss the next two games and be available only when Goa visit Hyderabad on December 8.

"About the key players missing, I prefer not to comment on the decision of the suspensions," FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera summarised his reaction.

"I think we are a strong team of individuals and tomorrow (Tuesday) is a good opportunity for us to show this. It's difficult for us but as a coach, I can only work hard to change the situation and we will build a strong and competitive team for tomorrow (Tuesday)," he added.

The Spaniard regarded the return post the international break as the same for all while praising his opponents in Jamshedpur FC.

"I think it's not different because Jamshedpur is a very strong team with very good defenders and attackers. They have a very good balance between attack and defence and it's going to be a very difficult match for us," he pointed out.

When asked if the club made a mistake by opting not to sign the seventh foreigner, the former assistant replied, "I don't know. You can have your opinion about this. I can use only five foreigners in one match and in the match against Mumbai, it was not possible for Edu Bedia to play 90 minutes. You can see that the situation is not easy. I think it's not necessary to comment further."

FC Goa have so far picked up eight points and the coach is confident about his side.

"I am very happy with my players because every match had a different situation. We are unbeaten so far. It's difficult to analyse four matches. I think against Jamshedpur, the situation is different to get three points. Against NorthEast, it was not the same as we feel that we lost two points. The future depends only on us," Lobera concluded.