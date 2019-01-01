ISL 2019-20: Delhi Dynamos rope in defensive midfielder Diawandou Diagne

The Senegalese international is a product of Qatar's Aspire Academy and has played for FC Barcelona B....

have signed defensive midfielder Diawandou Diagne, Goal can confirm.

The 24-year-old Senegalese joined 's Aspire Academy in February 2008, aged 13. After graduating from the youth setup he moved to to play for second-division side Eupen. He started in all the league matches and racked up 2790 minutes of action in his debut season.

In 2014, he joined FC B and made 28 appearances in the Segunda Division. On 16 December 2014 Diagne was called up to the main squad for a match against SD but was not called into action by Luis Enrique in the 8–1 home routing. He once again made it to the bench against Elche in the return leg but unfortunately remain used.

Dynamos have chosen to stick with manager Josep Gombau even after finishing eighth on the (ISL) table with 18 points from as many matches. It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard can turn it around in his second season with the Lions.