Harmanjot Khabra - Bengaluru FC's Swiss Army Knife

The versatile midfielder will be crucial for a Bengaluru side ridden with injuries and suspensions ahead of the second leg of the play-off against ATK

The (ISL) play-off tie between and is still very much in the balance with the defending champions carrying a 1-0 lead to Kolkata.

Additionally, Nishu Kumar will miss the game because of a red card he picked up in the closing moments of the first leg. Bengaluru defender Albert Serran is likely to stay away from the action due to an injury he picked up on Sunday and it remains to be seen if Sunil Chhetri – who sustained a knock on his hamstring – will be 100 per cent fit to see the tie off.

These complications suggest that the entire team must step up at the Salt Lake Stadium to complete the job they started at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru will need another big performance from their Swiss Army Knife Harmanjot Singh Khabra, in particular.

Khabra might not be the most technically adept in a midfield that also contains Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado. But his street-smart skills and versatility have helped the team on numerous occasions. His importance to the team is evidenced by his regular appearances in the Carles Cuadrat era. The midfielder is one of the first names on the team-sheet and has missed just one game this season – away against Chennaiyin due to suspension.

The 31-year-old can play anywhere in midfield, as a left-back, right-back or a wing-back if needed. Against ATK, he started in midfield but slowly drifted to right-back when Bengaluru shifted to a five-man defence. He also played as an auxiliary centre-back after Nishu Kumar was sent off. Regardless, he performed admirably all over the pitch and played a key role in silencing ATK’s dangerous attack.

In the second leg, Khabra could be deployed on the left as either a full-back or a wing-back. Ashique Kuruniyan is another candidate for the same position but his numbers so far this season don’t make a fair case for him.

It is also possible that we will see the Punjab-born play as one of the centre-backs in a three-man defence alongside Rahul Bheke and Juanan Gonzalez.

When it comes to tackles and interceptions, Khabra is second only to Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu respectively among Bengaluru FC players.

Clearly, Khabra and Bheke’s versatility has left Carles spoilt for choices as the possibilities are endless. This is why injuries have never had a massive effect on Bengaluru in the past three years.

Yes, Khabra has made a glaring error this season, against FC, but gives it his 100 per cent every time he takes to the field. In fact, he is a big-game player who does his job to the best of his abilities, wherever it is on the pitch.

Khabra is also a leader, having captained during his time in Kolkata and led them to numerous Federation Cup triumphs. More importantly, he has experience in winning titles with East Bengal and even before he made the move to Bengaluru FC. He is one player who had alerady won titles before moving to Bengaluru unlike many of his colleagues.

The Blues have lost just one knockout tie since they entered the ISL – the 2017-18 final against Chennaiyin. It also happens to be the only knockout game Khabra has missed. Whether it is causation or correlation is up for debate but his ability to step up and help the team in tough situations surely isn’t.

Another game Khabra missed this season was the second leg of their qualifier against Maziya S&RC which they ended up losing.

Bengaluru will require their Swiss Army Knife in all its sharpness when they visit ATK on Sunday. There is no margin for error, and Khabra’s expertise should definitely come of aid in the crucial tie.