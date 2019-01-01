Indian Super League

ISL 2019-20: ATK's complete fixture list

Find out who the two-time ISL winners will take on in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League....

The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees Kerala Blasters FC take on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.

Two-time ISL champions ATK will be travelling down to Kochi once again for the season opener, having done so back in 2017 as well.

The Kolkata-based outfit will play their first home game of the season on 25th October when they host FC Pune City at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Here's their complete fixture list:

ATK Home

 

ATK away

