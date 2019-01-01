ISL 2019-20: ATK's David Williams - Most ISL teams can't control games

The ATK forward is pleased to have opened his account with a brace...

forward David Williams is pleased to have scored two goals in this team's 5-0 win against Hyderabad on Friday.

Apart from Williams' brace, Edu Garcia and Roy Krishna were also on the scoresheet, with the former also picking up a brace towards the end of the match.

"I could have scored a hat-trick but the team scored five goals so I am happy," Williams said after the game.

Although ATK managed to outplay their opposition, Williams feels they dropped deep at the start of the second half. However, Hyderabad were unable to produce anything in the final third and were more focused on keeping the duo of Williams and Roy Krishna silent at the other end.

"We stick to our gameplan. We followed the instructions of our coach and we were successful. In the second half, we could have been more attacking in the first 25 minutes. We dropped deep too much.

"I know Roy very well. We push each other on the pitch. I have more experience than him but he has his own wisdom to give me. We spend a lot of time together and that helps us," the Australian said.

Williams noted that although the local players are talented, they lack the experience to express better on the field. He also pointed out that teams are struggling to keep hold of the ball in ISL.

"I think we have a good core team. This gives the local boys who have the enormous talent to express themselves better. But it is sometimes difficult as they lack experience.

"The main thing that I have noticed in the league is that teams loose possession very easily. We want to keep the ball and control the game. The other teams are good but most of them can't control the game. We want to do that. We want to create history by winning the league three times. This is a young league and we want to stand out," he concluded.