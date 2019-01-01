ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City sign Sanjay Balmuchu

The defender will spend the rest of the season on loan at Mumbai City...

Mumbai City have agreed to a loan deal with Jamshedpur for defender Sanjay Balmuchu, Goal can confirm. The 27-year-old centre-back will join the Islanders until the end of the 2018-19 season.

After stints at Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan, Balmuchu joined FC Goa in the third season of the Indian Super League (ISL). After starting nine game for the Gaurs, the centre-back joined Chennaiyin FC and was part of the Marina Machans squad that won the ISL title last season but he only made one substitute appearance.

Jamshedpur came calling in the summer of the 2018 but Balmuchu struggled for first-team appearances. With just one start so far this season, the Jharkhand-born defender will seek more opportunities to play with Jorge Costa's side. Mumbai were keen to sign a centre-back in the winter transfer window as Joyner Lourenco picked up an injury against Kerala Blasters while they let go off Bikramjit Singh and Shouvik Ghosh.

Mumbai City are second on the table with 24 points, only three points behind leaders Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur are fifth, with 19 points from 12 matches.