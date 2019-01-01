ISL 2018-19 Final: Mandar Rao Dessai - FC Goa deserved to win

Mandar Rao Dessai, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Erik Paartalu reacted to the intense final between Bengaluru and Goa that took place in Mumbai...

A ten-man were downed 1-0 by Bengaluru in the 2018-19 (ISL) final on Sunday. FC Goa skipper Mandar Rao Dessai could only feature in the match for the first half as a hamstring issue forced him to pull out early.



"We started really well and in the extra time, we got a red card and only because of that reason (we lost the final)," Dessai poured his thoughts to Star Sports after the game.

He added, "We have been doing well throughout the season, winning matches and doing well in the semifinals. We deserved to win but unfortunately, it was bad luck."







goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who also won the Golden Glove award for the maximum number of clean sheets this season, said, "It feels incredible, I want to take this moment and thank these fans. It is because of them we can play like this."



"Goa are an incredible team, they made it really difficult for us. It is unfortunate that they had to lose.



"There was never a doubt (that we would not win). Even if it went to penalties, I would have made sure to save a couple of penalties," the custodian told the host broadcasters."







Present on the ground was injured Erik Paartalu who watched on from the sidelines as his team lifted the ISL trophy. "Honestly, it was horrible to watch, I am not a good watcher. Our defence played a magical game, keeping the lines compact. Rahul Bheke scores big goals in big games," the Australian midfielder said.



"We controlled our emotions, the boys were professional to see the whole game through."