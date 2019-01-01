ISL 2018-19: Phil Brown - I want players to help me get a contract at Pune City

Pune City have won three matches in a row...

Pune City will be looking to win their fifth game of the Indian Super League (ISL) season and having won the last three games, head coach Phil Brown is confident of bagging three points in their next match, against ATK on Sunday.

"I have spoken to a lot of people (on ATK), as I like to do the homework. But I need to focus on my own team. When I came to Pune I have inherited a team that was not doing badly. The two wins before the break have really helped matters. It was a good atmosphere in the team and there was a lot of confidence for me to drill into.

"It is not just about preparing your own team but you have to respect your opposition. Against Chennaiyin we respected John Gregory. Steve Coppell knows India better than I do so he has prepared his team well.

"My plan is to get my key players on the ball those who can win us the game. Last week we did that successfully towards the end but we need that from the start. Even if we go a goal behind we need to win the game. We need to win the six games. We have to get our noses in front and then grow from that confidence.

The former Hull City manager was appointed in January and has a challenge ahead of him to get Pune City to a respectable position on the table.

"It is a big challenge. This is my sixth club as a manager and every time you go to a new club you meet a new group of people. You have to do your homework. You have to see how you can motivate the players and try and push them to play in a certain way. It has been a success story for me. I have had a month to work with these players. That is an ideal situation for me.

"You can hear a team if they are doing well even if you don't see. Everybody is buzzing in the training ground after last week's win. We are at home and we have accepted the challenge of winning six games. I want the players to help me get a contract at Pune City. And continue my adventure in the ISL. To say that I have come for only six games is a negative approach. But I have confidence in my ability to achieve something here."

Brown said that he prefers to keep the ball and pass it around, even if it means taking time to break down opponents.

"My definition of the style of play is playing the right pass, at the right time to the right person. And that can mean up to 25 passes before you score a goal. That is in my DNA. The best teams in the world find a way to break opponents and I have got to know the players well enough to know that if they fail I will be there for them and hopefully they will be there for me."

The 59-year-old ruled out Gabriel Fernandes out of the game against ATK due to an injury he suffered in training. Matt Mills has returned to training but is doubtful for the game.