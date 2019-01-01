ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City's Jorge Costa pleased with 'deserving' win against ATK

Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa remained coy on his future at the club...

Mumbai City head coach was pleased with his team's performance in the 3-1 win against ATK on Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Islanders sealed a spot in the playoffs of the 2018-19 Indian Super League with one game remaining in the league stage.

“The players worked perfectly for me. Sometimes, I understand that people don’t like the way we play but most important thing is to get results in football. It was a difficult game for us after three defeats and having these two tough games, so it was a good way to take off the pressure," Jorge Costa said after the game.

He added, "But you know I think we deserve it. From the beginning, we are saying we want to finish in the top four. We want a lot during every game so today we can say we’ve finished in the top four. I’m very happy and proud of my team.”

Costa was coy when asked about the extension of his tenure at the club. "My job isn’t finished yet so we have more time to speak about that. The most important thing is that I’m happy in and in Mumbai and I’m very happy that the people from Mumbai are doing their best to keep me happy.”

"We still have some days to rest. I don’t know if we’ll finish first, second third or fourth. We go into the derby and do the best we can and we’ll fight for the three points. After that I’ll look into where we’ve finished and the playoffs after that.” he said.

Modou Sougou scored after firing blanks in the last three matches. The Portuguese coach opined, “I see football differently than the others. Sogou is a top player and when he doesn’t score, something is wrong. I’m extremely happy with him. He’s a player who I know will work and I know what he can do for the team and how he can help us.”