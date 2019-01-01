ISL 2018-19: Cesar Ferrando - Need to show better fighting spirit in remaining games

The former Atletico de Madrid manager remains confident of Jamshedpur FC's playoff hopes...

Jamshedpur FC's five-match unbeaten run came to an end when former manager Steve Coppell's ATK defeated them 2-1 in Kolkata on Sunday.

Manuel Lanzarote scored twice in the first half from identical freekicks, both conceded by Dhanachandra Singh on Edu Garcia, close to the box.

Reflecting on the manner his side went 2-0 around the half hour mark, Jamshedpur FC head coach Cesar Ferrando said, "I think we made too many mistakes because the player who falls in the box after making surging runs from was poor. We made two big mistakes which resulted in the goals.

"My keeper didn’t make any saves throughout the match, they only scored from the two free-kicks they had. You can’t leave an opponent player make a run from the half-line and we were made to pay for allowing that."

The Red Miners are three points adrift of the playoff spots and the Spaniard called upon his troops to pull up their socks.

"No, I don’t think so, we're not out of the race to make it to the top four. We still have four matches to go and the most important is the match at Mumbai. We need to win all matches and have to fight until the end. There are difficult matches with all the teams. We need to show a better fighting spirit in the next matches. We need to try to win at Mumbai."

With Tim Cahill out for the rest of the season and Carlos Calvo suspended, Jamshedpur had to bank on two India U23 internationals Sumeet Passi and Farukh Choudhary in attack. Ferrando, however, chose to keep faith on them despite their profligacy on Sunday.

"We must understand that it was a poor match today. Farukh and Passi play very well. There are no players to replace them for this match. They are the kind of players who can play one match very good and one match not that well. However, I’m very happy with their performance," he concluded.