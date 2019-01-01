Isco left out of Real Madrid squad for crunch Copa del Rey Clasico against Barcelona

The Spaniard will not feature for Los Blancos in the second leg quarter final tie against their arch rivals, despite returning to training on Monday

midfielder Isco has been omitted from Santiago Solari's squad to face in the quarterfinals of the competition at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Isco returned to full training at the start of the week after recovering from a back injury, but he will play no part in the crucial showdown with Barca this evening.

Solari has opted to leave the Spaniard out of the second leg clash, with Madrid looking to build on a positive 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou in the first leg on February 6.

The Los Blancos boss has only used Isco sparingly during his short reign at the helm, amid reports of a fractious relationship between the pair.

Isco has yet to start a single game under Solari, with speculation swirling that the 26-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season.

Madrid have won eight of their last ten matches across all competitions, but a 2-1 home defeat to last week stalled their recent progress.

As a consequence of that result, they slipped nine points behind Barca in the La Liga title race, but a 2-1 win against on Sunday ensured that