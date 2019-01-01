Is Mustafi’s time up at Arsenal? Gunners need a new centre-half, claims Campbell

The Germany international put in another error-strewn performance against Everton, leading a former frontman to suggest an alternative is required

have been urged to snap up another centre-half this summer, with former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell claiming Shkodran Mustafi is no longer fit for purpose.

The international defender has been on the books at Emirates Stadium since 2016.

He has made over 100 appearances and been a regular under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

Questions have, however, been asked of his contribution throughout his three-year spell in north London.

More of those have been raised on the back of another error-strewn performance during the Gunners' 1-0 defeat at his former club Everton.

Campbell believes patience is wearing thin with Mustafi, with Emery advised to dip into the next transfer market for an alternative that is better suited to the demands of the Premier League.

The ex-Arsenal forward told Stadium Astro of a man who formed part of Germany’s triumphant World Cup squad in 2014: “I’ve said it all along, he’s done okay at times but moving forward, I think Arsenal need a centre-back. I really think they do.

“Rob Holding I think is a very good player. He’s been out injured so he’s to come back.

“They need somebody there. [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin caused too much trouble, on his own.

“They need a quick one. A quick centre-back who can run and read the game.”

Mustafi’s latest showing contributed to Arsenal missing the opportunity to cement a standing inside the Premier League’s top four.

They are in a spot at present, but could be knocked down to fifth by London rivals on Monday.

Emery, though, believes the Gunners’ fate is still in their own hands, telling reporters on the back of a frustrating setback at Goodison Park: "We knew it was going to be difficult and that we are going to have to take opportunities like today.

"We lost a great opportunity today to take three points. We will have more chances in the next matches. It depends on us and also on other teams.

"We need to be consistent in 38 matches but we lost that consistency today. We need to be consistent in the next matches and if we do that we can win.

"We can be negative because we lost three points, but it's in our hands to continue to take chances to be in the top four."