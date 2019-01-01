Is De Ligt Barcelona bound? Bartomeu 'knows what will happen' with Ajax defender

The Netherlands international is attracting interest from across Europe, but the president at Camp Nou claims to be aware of his future plans

president Josep Maria Bartomeu claims “know what will happen” when it comes to the future of in-demand defender Matthijs de Light.

The international is attracting interest from leading sides across Europe.

remain in the hunt for centre-half reinforcements, while Premier League rivals Liverpool have been told that a fellow countryman would be the ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Goal revealed back in October that had joined and Barca in the hunt for the talented teenager.

De Ligt has since conceded that he could end up heading to to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co in Turin.

Camp Nou, though, is still considered to be the most likely destination for a man who has already seen Ajax colleague Frenkie de Jong agree a switch to Catalunya.

No decision on his future has been revealed in public, but those in Amsterdam are aware that retaining the services of the 2018 Golden Boy will be difficult.

Bartomeu claims to be aware of what call has been made on De Ligt, with the Barcelona supremo telling ESPN FC of his side’s interest in the Dutchman: “There will be time to speak about him.

“Each year the club has an interest in making signings and this summer will be the same.

“De Ligt, like the other best players, is on the table. He is a great player and a great centre-back.

“I know what will happen with him but it's not the moment [to talk].”

De Ligt has tried to curb the speculation which continues to rage around him by stating that he will only make his intentions known at the end of the season.

He told ESPN in January: “Am I annoyed by the rumours? No. Bored? A little bit.

“But it doesn't matter to me if there's an article about where I should go or what I should do. It doesn't matter, at all.”

De Ligt had previously said: “At the end of the season I will consider if the time has come to make a step up.

“For all the rest, you will need to ask my agent or my managers. I repeat, I'm focused on Ajax.”