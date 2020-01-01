Is Bensebaini a perfect Chilwell alternative for Chelsea?

Frank Lampard’s side are chasing the Leicester City left-back but could they look to the Borussia Monchengladbach man if the Foxes don’t budge?

When ’s Ismaila Sarr ran past left-back Ben Chilwell on the stroke of half-time at Vicarage Road last week, fans spent the next few minutes on social media giving the international stick.

Many in the fanbase think that, at £80 million, the Englishman is considerably overpriced and doesn’t represent value for money, despite being only 23 and Premier League proven.

By the time the star left the Leicester defender for dead in the second-half, when he ran on to a through-ball for the Hornets’ best chance of their lunch-time kick-off, the Blues supporters’ bias against the young left-back grew.

Sarr is burning this Chilwell guy way too often for me. — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) June 20, 2020

Not even a spectacular strike to put Brendan Rodgers’ side ahead late on could sway fans’ thoughts on their would-be left-back. Frank Lampard is believed to rate Chilwell highly and has earmarked the full-back as his first choice to displace Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, who hasn’t featured since English football returned.

It’s seemed like there’s been a growing campaign to discredit the 23-year-old England international, with fans’ reservations centred on the Foxes’ astronomical asking price. There’s a feeling within the fanbase that he doesn’t post enough decisive contributions to be considered an upgrade on the club’s current left-backs.

The much-maligned Alonso, despite the criticism he endures, has scored four times and assisted two goals in 13 Premier League appearances. Chilwell’s three goals and three assists have come from 25 appearances, and on first viewing doesn’t paint a picture of a definite upgrade on the Spanish incumbent.

Until his wonder goal at Watford, the Leicester academy graduate had contributed fewer goals than Alonso, despite making 12 more appearances than the ex- wing-back.

With four years left on his contract, it’s inconceivable to think the 2016 league champions will settle for anything significantly lower than their asking price, just as they didn’t compromise in last year’s negotiations for Harry Maguire, who joined for £80 million.

Given the impact of the coronavirus, there’s a notion an agreement could be reached between Chelsea and Leicester at £60 million, but the Blues’ supporters remain unimpressed.

Jim Beglin just said Chilwell can't wait to get on the bus home 😂 #MCILEI — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) December 21, 2019

Owing to their doubts about the wideman in attack and a tendency to be caught flat-footed defensively (games against Watford on Saturday and away at in December instantly spring to mind), there appears some skepticism that even at that price he'd represent good value for money.

Alternatives like ’s Alex Telles and ’s Nicolas Tagliafico have been put forward in the press, but what about Ramy Bensebaini?

The left-back has come on leaps and bounds this season under Marco Rose, to become one of Africa’s top performers in Europe's top five leagues. He’s netted five times this season while setting up three strikes in his debut campaign in the .

The Algerian’s impressive return this year is understood when the context of his campaign is taken into cognizance. Having made a slow start to life in , as Rose eased him in after a summer move from Stade Rennais, Bensabaini has posted his respectable numbers in 18 appearances (15 starts).

Of course, the high point of his campaign was netting a brace in Gladbach’s come-from-behind 2-1 success over champions , the second of the goals a pressure penalty in second-half stoppage time.

Taking penalties away from his goal contributions, the 2019 winner still has six involvements, which is level with Chilwell and Alonso.

He’s also created five big chances, one more than Chelsea’s current left-back and the same number as the Englishman, although 0.7 key passes per game is somewhat lower than the average posted by the 29-year-old and the Leicester man (1.2 and 1.3 respectively).

However, that metric is seemingly only where the Prem pair outdo the African champion. Bensabaini not only makes more interceptions and wins more tackles per game, but he also wins back possession more often and clears the ball away from harm’s way on more occasions.

2.1 interceptions per match for the North African trumps Alonso (1.1) and Chilwell (1.2), while 1.8 tackles per game betters the Chelsea and Leicester left-backs, who post 1.5 and 1.6 respectively.

One particularly impressive aspect of the Gladbach defender’s game is defensively: his dribbled past per game stat reads 0.7 while the Spaniard and Chilwell are bypassed more often, evidenced by their average of 1.1 and 1.0 respectively.

In addition, the Blues defender (52 percent) and Foxes left-back (51 percent) don’t win as many duels as the Bundesliga full-back (59 percent), who’s also completed 54 percent of his dribbles compared to the Premier League pair’s 45 percent and 36 percent respectively.

A sticking point could be the 25-year-old’s contract length at Gladbach which still has three years to run. This is markedly longer than alternatives like Telles (2021) and Tagliafico (2022), but the Algerian being two years younger would, in principle, mean he could give more years to the West London side.

While Lampard seems convinced about Chilwell, Chelsea could be forced to consider other targets if Leicester are unwilling to compromise, and Bensebaini could represent an ideal alternative for the Stamford Bridge giants.