Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Inter Milan to feature in ICC 2019

A new format of the ICC which will have just two matches will feature Manchester United taking on Inter Milan and Juventus face Tottenham Hotspur...

European giants , , Milan and Hotspur are all set to feature in the third edition of the International Champions Cup (ICC) in Singapore this summer.

A new format of the ICC will see just two matches taking place over a weekend on July 20th and July 21st. In the first match, Manchester United will take on Inter Milan. On the following day, Juventus play Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking about the event, Executive Chairman of Relevent Sports Group Charlie Stillitano said, “We are very pleased to bring the International Champions Cup to Singapore again. The event is the only platform for fans in the region to get up close to their favourite teams. Manchester United, Inter, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are clubs with strong support in the region, and we believe the fans will be happy to see them in action.”

The International Champions Cup Singapore has roped in AIA as their first ever presenting partner. Incidentally AIA is also the global principal partner of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

AIA Group Chief Executive and President, Ng Keng Hooi said, “AIA is proud to be the Presenting Partner of the 2019 International Champions Cup Singapore, especially during our Centennial year. It is a wonderful opportunity for our customers, agents, partners and staff to witness Tottenham Hotspur, with their many international stars, compete in Asia.”

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United had earlier visited Singapore in 1995 and 2001 respectively. They will play at the new National Stadium of Singapore.

While the English giants will play their first match at the National Stadium, both the Italian clubs had played at the venue back in 2014 and 2017. Juventus had played against Singapore Select in 2014 and Inter Milan had won the 2017 International Champions Cup beating and respectively.