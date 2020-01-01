Inter striker Lukaku in doubt for Real Madrid clash with thigh injury

The Belgium international faces a race against time if he is to be fit for next week's meeting with the Spanish giants

Romelu Lukaku could miss 's clash with after suffering a thigh injury.

The Nerazzurri striker went for an MRI scan after feeling discomfort during the goalless draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Inter confirmed the international has strained a muscle in his left thigh and would continue to be assessed.

“Romelu Lukaku underwent an MRI scan at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano this morning following a problem that arose during Tuesday's Champions League game against ,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“The scans showed that he has suffered a strain in his left thigh. His condition will be monitored daily.”

Lukaku is expected to sit out the match against on Saturday and could also miss next Wednesday's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The news is a blow to head coach Antonio Conte, whose side have drawn each of their opening Group B matches against and Shakhtar.

That leaves them third in the table ahead of next week’s clash with Real, who are bottom having collected just one point from their opening two group-stage matches.

Lukaku has scored nine goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, picking up where he left off after a record-breaking debut campaign at the San Siro following his €80 million (£74m/$90m) move from .

The 27-year-old scored 34 goals in all competitions to equal the record held by Brazilian legend Ronaldo for most goals scored in their debut season for the Serie A club.

Nine of those goals came in the as Inter reached the final before losing 3-2 .

Lukaku found the net in that game and in doing so extended his own record by scoring in 11 consecutive matches in the competition, a run stretching all the way back to November 2014 when he was still at .

Meanwhile, his 23 league goals helped Inter finish runners-up in Serie A, just one point behind champions . It was their highest finish in nine years and best points tally since their treble-winning season in 2009-10 under Jose Mourinho.