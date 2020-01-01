Inter sign Chelsea winger Moses on loan

The 29-year-old has left Fenerbahce, where he was on loan from the Blues, to link up with Antonio Conte's Serie A title hopefuls

have confirmed the signing of Victor Moses from after his loan spell with was brought to an abrupt end.

The 29-year-old becomes the fourth player Antonio Conte has brought in from the Premier League since his appointment in the summer of 2019, following the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young.

Moses' move to Inter is on loan initially, with the title hopefuls having the option to make the deal permanent.

Speaking to Inter TV following his move to join the Nerazzurri, Moses said: "It’s an honour for me to be here and be an Inter player. I’d like to thank everyone for the welcome I’ve been given, I can’t wait to start."

Moses played under Conte during the Inter head coach's spell in charge of Chelsea, making 78 appearances in total over the two seasons that the Italian presided over the west London club.

Commenting on his reunion with Conte, the international added: "Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about. I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the club’s project to me.

"I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That's the most important thing."

On the city of Milan, Moses said: "It seems like a nice city, I’ve liked what I’ve seen up to now. I think I’ll enjoy it here and we’ll have a great future together. I have positive feelings.

"I’m going to need time to find my feet but I want to help the team win as many games as possible. We’ll do all that we can to achieve our objectives and make our fans proud."

After Conte's sacking by Chelsea in July 2018, Moses struggled to break into the first team under Maurizio Sarri before exiting to join Fenerbahce on an 18-month loan deal in January 2019.

Article continues below

That agreement has since been cancelled, however, allowing the 29-year-old to make the move to Inter, with Moses not currently in the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard.

After being held by Lecce in their last league game, Inter will be looking to bounce back and beat in Serie A on Sunday, with currently four points clear at the top of the table with 18 games of the season remaining.