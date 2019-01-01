Inter seal Politano on permanent basis following impressive loan season

The 25-year-old made 36 league appearances in Serie A this season and has been rewarded with a full-time move to San Siro under Antonio Conte

have confirmed that they have signed Matteo Politano on a permanent basis from after exercising the purchase option on his loan.

The 25-year-old made 36 appearances in for the Nerazzurri last season, netting five league goals as they finished fourth to qualify for the , beating out rivals Milan by a single point.

Having fully established himself as a core member under Luciano Spalletti, the club – now coached by former man Antonio Conte – have reportedly paid €20m (£17.8/$22.6m) to seal his services full-time.

Coming through the ranks at as a youth, Politano made his senior debut for Perugia in 2012 on loan from the Giallorossi before moving to Pescara.

Two seasons of eye-catching performances in Serie B brought him to Sassulo for three years, where he was rewarded with a senior call-up in 2018, making his debut in May last year in a friendly against .

Inter subsequently brought him to San Siro on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy, which the club activated following his string of key performances.

He scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over last September and went on to net against , , and , as well as netting his first international goal against the in November.

Politano featured in all six of his side’s Champions League games last season as they finished third in Group B behind and eventual finalists .

He also played in all four of their matches as they suffered a round-of-16 knockout at the hands of .

Inter also announced on Wednesday the signing of Eddie Salcedo from Genoa on a permanent basis after he too spent last season on loan with the club.

The 17-year-old is yet to make a senior breakthrough but has become a key member of ’s under-19 team since last year.

Goalkeeper Andrei Radu meanwhile is expected to go the other way after a temporary spell at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Inter head to Asia next month to take part in the International Champions Cup, when they face in Singapore and old rivals in .