'Inter & Bayer Leverkusen are stronger than Man Utd' - Red Devils are third best team left in Europa League, says Brehme

A former Nerazzurri star is confident that his old club will beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to the continental trophy

are only the third-best team left in the , according to Andreas Brehme, who thinks and are "stronger" than the Red Devils.

United are on course to win their first piece of major silverware since 2017 after completing a two-legged win over LASK last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men beat the Austrian outfit at Old Trafford to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals 7-1 on aggregate, and will now face Copenhagen for a place in the last four.

The Red Devils could come up against Italian giants Inter in the final if they keep winning, with a clash against outfit Leverkusen up next for Antonio Conte's side.

Ahead of the two fixtures taking place in on Monday, Brehme has expressed his belief that the Nezarurri will win the competition if they can overcome Peter Bosz's team.

The ex-Inter full-back says Leverkusen are more formidable opponents than United, who he has predicted to come up short in the showpiece event later this month.

"I have no doubt, for me it’s Inter," Brehme told Gazzetta dello Sport. "The Nerazzurri are a great team, although Bayer Leverkusen are strong and have an excellent forward like Havertz, but Conte’s squad takes the lead.

"I’d say, whoever wins this game has a great chance of raising the Europa League [trophy]. The semi-final against either or is winnable.

"On the other side of the bracket, I think Manchester United will qualify for the finals. But both Inter and Bayer are stronger than the English club."

After watching United's 2-1 victory against LASK last time out, club legend Paul Scholes warned Solskjaer that Romelu Lukaku will be motivated to help Inter get one over on his former employers should the two teams meet in the final.

The treble winner told BT Sport: "This Europa League is a really big opportunity for them now.

“There’s some decent teams left in there, you can’t dismiss the likes of , who won it three times on the trot at one stage.

“ obviously will have quality - Italian teams are always difficult to play against.

“But the biggest threat to Man Utd winning this Europa League to me is Inter, I think they’re along with United the best team in it.

“There’s motivation on each side, especially from Inter players. Look at Lukaku, the way he left the club, that could be a big story."