‘Instinctive’ Werner compared to Hazard as Chelsea legend Hudson wants German ‘left to roam’

The former Blues star has been impressed by the summer singing at Stamford Bridge, expecting the prolific frontman to challenge for the Golden Boot

Timo Werner is an “instinctive” talent in the Eden Hazard mould, says legend Alan Hudson, with the German forward expected to thrive in the roaming role that the superstar Belgian once filled.

The Blues invested heavily in attacking talent during the summer transfer window. Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz have been added, while Werner is being asked to provide end product.

He has fared admirably during the early weeks of his time in , with eight goals in 13 appearances. There is the promise of more to come from the 24-year-old as he continues to find his feet at Stamford Bridge.

More teams

Werner’s versatility promises to make him a useful asset for Frank Lampard, with the former frontman capable of operating down the middle or from the flanks.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Chelsea have already used him in both of those roles, as they once did with Hazard, and Hudson believes a potential talisman of the future is capable of emulating one from the recent past.

The Blues icon told CaughtOffside: “Werner is instinctive and needs to be left to roam, like Hazard, he has no real position and flits through the game sometimes unnoticed and then will pounce.

“I like him a lot and had he taken his chances at the weekend the Golden Boot is there for him, but it still is, he is a thrilling player with a great eye for goal and can also play the other part of assisting, he is a very clever player, not quite a Eden Hazard but who is?”

Werner has been nudged out of the No 9 role of late by Tammy Abraham, with the England international striker slotting back in as Chelsea wait on Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz to recover full fitness.

Abraham has been thriving in a new-look frontline, netting in each of his last three appearances, but Hudson is not convinced the 23-year-old will be a long-term option to lead the line for Lampard.

He added: “If Chelsea are looking to reach not only the top but become a real European force again, Abraham is not the answer, despite scoring goals, because a blind man could score goals in this team because they create so many chances. He is a very decent player but to become a force in the , Chelsea need something better to led the line.”