Inside Mertesacker's Arsenal academy revolution: From matching Chelsea to overseeing transfers

When it was announced in July 2017 that Per Mertesacker was to become Arsenal’s new academy manager at the end of the 2017-18 season, there were plenty of eyebrows raised.

The German defender hadn’t even retired as a player when Arsene Wenger and Ivan Gazidis, Arsenal’s former CEO, entrusted him with one of the most important positions at the club.

Other than doing some coaching with the youth teams while he was injured, Mertesacker had no real experience for a role of such magnitude, but Wenger was convinced that the centre-half was the right man to take the academy forward.

“Per is an exceptional character who is a great example for young players,” said the legendary Frenchman. “He is a deep thinker about the game and committed to helping players fulfil their potential. He will be an inspirational figure for everyone connected with the academy.”

Now, more than four years on from the announcement, Mertesacker is proving to be exactly that.

The World Cup winner, who won three FA Cups during his time as a player with Arsenal, has helped revolutionise the academy during a period of huge change behind the scenes in north London.

From education to player recruitment and the loan market, Mertesacker has overseen a big shift in emphasis in how Hale End operates and Arsenal are beginning to reap the benefits.

“Per is a popular guy, who is a former top footballer,” one source, who has regular dealings with Mertesacker and the Arsenal academy, told Goal. “You can’t really argue with him. He knows what it takes to transition from an academy to be a top player.

“Since he’s taken the job, he’s applied himself in terms of understanding how to work and how important management is of a young player on a one-to-one basis. He has the respect of the boys and the respect of the families. He ticks a lot of boxes.”

Mertesacker has transformed Arsenal’s academy since he arrived, pushing through vast amounts of change.

The scouting network has been completely shaken up, with the highly respected Steve Morrow being replaced soon after the German was appointed following a stringent review of the recruitment department.

Lee Herron, who had been head of football operations at the academy following his arrival from Reading in 2018, took up the role of head of talent ID, replacing Morrow.

Herron was tasked with leading the new talent ID department and building a new team to replace the figures that had been moved on, with the likes of Steve Brown (lead talent ID co-ordinator), Ayo Durojaiye (under-9s-U11s), Phil Antwi (U12s-U14s) and Conan Watson (U15s-U16s) joining the new recruitment team.

On the coaching side of things, there have also been major changes.

Arsenal legend Steve Bould was let go at the end of last season after two years in charge of the U23s. With a hugely talented batch of youngsters coming through, Mertesacker wanted a more forward-thinking, modern coach to guide the likes of Charlie Patino, Omari Hutchinson, Kido Taylor-Hart and Zane Monlouis over the next couple of years.

So, Kevin Betsy, who had been England U18s head coach, was brought in after an extensive interview process and the 43-year-old has already made a big impact.

The U23s were almost relegated from Premier League 2 last season but they now sit third after the opening eight games of the current campaign, having already scored 21 goals.

Mertesacker also appointed a new U18s coach in the summer, with Dan Micciche – who had previously coached the club’s U15 and U16 players – stepping up to replace Ken Gillard, who now works as Betsy's assistant with the U23s.

Elsewhere, Terry Mason arrived from Southend United and replaced Andy Woodman as the academy’s head of goalkeeping, while Tony Strudwick was brought in from Sheffield Wednesday to be the academy’s new head of sports science and medicine.