Injury scare for Man Utd as Lindelof heads straight for tunnel after being subbed in Inter game
Getty Images
Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof suffered a suspected thigh injury during the Red Devils' pre-season fixture against Inter.
The Sweden international went down off the ball holding his leg and went straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Phil Jones at the heart of the United defence with the scores tied at 0-0.
Lindelof is arguably United's most consistent performer in central defence and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope the injury isn't serious.
More to follow...