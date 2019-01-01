ISL: Bilal Khan set for a move to Kerala Blasters

Turning out for Real Kashmir, the gloveman was adjudged the 'Best Goalkeeper of the 2018-19 I-League'...

(ISL) outfit have started to make their moves in the transfer market by securing the services of Bilal Khan for the 2019-20 season, Goal understands.



Khan is all set to become the second signing for the Kochi-based outfit after the re-appointment of Viren D'Silva as club CEO. The Yellows have already snapped up ' Rahul KP, who also hails from the state of Kerala.



The Uttar Pradesh-born Khan was contracted with fellow ISL side but never made a senior ISL appearance for the Stallions. He was then loaned out to newly-promoted outfit at the start of the season.



With the Srinagar-based side, Khan kept nine clean sheets in 19 league games and was awarded with the title of 'Best Goalkeeper of the I-League'. He helped the Snow finish third in the I-League.







Khan is no stranger to Kerala as he turned out for FC in the 2017-18 I-League. The 24-year-old has previously turned out for , Mohammedan and Hindustan FC across both the top and second divisions in the country.



Interestingly, the signing comes before the club zero in on their new head coach for the upcoming season. Former U17 World Cupper Dheeraj Singh, who was primarily the first choice goalkeeper under both David James and Nelo Vingada is expected to stay at the club.



However, it remains to be seen if Naveen Kumar returns, who was sent out on-loan to , played the ISL final with the Gaurs while his parent club finished in a lowly 9th position in the league and were knocked out of the Super Cup qualifiers.