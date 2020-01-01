Quess East Bengal quiz: Test your knowledge with our 'Sharp Minds' challenge

Quess have terminated their Joint Venture with East Bengal after two years. How much do you know about them?

Do you consider yourself a huge fan of the Indian football? How abreast are you when it comes to developments in and around the Indian football ecosystem?

Quess has terminated their partnership with . However, how much do you know about the two years that the Red and Golds had partnered the business service provider?

This edition of Goal 's 'Sharp Minds' quiz is for the fans of the Red and Golds.

As we see football take a backseat among the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, here's your chance to while away some time.

We will bring you a set of 10 questions, a mixture of easy and tough ones, every week on Indian football. Try answering them on your own (without googling, we hope) and see how much you know about Indian football.

Share your scores with others and showboat. The latest edition of Sharp Minds is right here. Have fun.

NOTE : You are welcome to contact us through social media, if you need any clarification on the answers. We will try, to the best of our abilities, to explain.