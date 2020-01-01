Amarjit Singh: Thank you AIFF for the exposure!

Amarjit Singh believes the Indian FA has taken care of him very well...

Indian footballer Amarjit Kiyam is a responsible person and knows the effort it takes to play at the highest level.

The 19-year-old's football journey is off to a fantastic start. He captained the national team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup that was hosted by in 2017 and since then, has impressed Igor Stimac. head coach of the senior men's national team, and his coaches and teammates at his club .

"I belong to a poor family. Whenever I got a shoe to play football, I had to stitch it every time it wore out. So I understand the value of things and started taking responsibility for taking care of whatever I started getting. This has helped me a lot in my journey," Amarjit spoke during an Instagram live conversation on Friday.

The former midfielder has faced off against competitive teams while he was part of the U-17 squad and later had the chance to take on teams as part of the developmental team of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"We were very lucky. The amount of exposure that we got, maybe no other national team got. We went to , , , , Norway, and many countries and played against strong teams.

"The AIFF took care of us well so that the players may contribute something to the national team in the future. We got to learn a lot from our exposure tours. Some of the players whom we played against, when we see them playing in top teams, now we think how we played against this player.

"When we played against Brazil in the BRICS tournament, they had Vinicious Jr in their squad. Now he is at . So now we think that we played against such a top player. We got to learn a lot from them. I would like to thank AIFF for all the exposures," Amarjit said.

He further added, "When we got to know that we will be participating in the I-League after the U-17 World Cup, that itself was a big achievement for us because the AIFF created a ladder for us.

"We had some fear for the teams that were part of the I-League, like , and all. Initially, we were wondering how we are going to compete against these teams who have foreigners and such good Indian players but when everyone from the AIFF motivated us we got excited to see how far we can match up to that level.

"Now we realise, after those two seasons, I got the opportunity to play in the ISL and the Indian national team. This was possible only after all those exposure trips, the (U-17) World Cup and playing in the I-League. So it was very beneficial for us," the Jamshedpur midfielder concluded.

