India bow out of Olympic qualifiers after drawing 3-3 against Myanmar

Myanmar qualified from the group with India in the second position, courtesy of a better goal difference...

crashed out from Round 2 of the Olympic Qualifiers after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Myanmar on Tuesday afternoon.

opened the scoring through Sandhya Ranganathan (10') but Win Theingi Tun (17') soon equalised. Minutes later, Tun (22') scored again to put her team in front. But the lead was short-lived as Sanju (32') found the leveller. An exquisite attempt by Ratnabala Devi (64') restored India's lead but the hosts refused to bow down and Tun (72') completed her hat-trick to fire her side to Round 3.

It was a brilliant start to the match by Maymol Rocky's girls as they started dominating proceeding right from the first whistle. They were handsomely rewarded for the early domination when Sandhya broke the deadlock after latching on to an inch-perfect cross from Ratnabala Devi from the right flank.

After going down, Myanmar suddenly woke up from their slumber and started raiding India's fort. The defence was breached as Tun scored a fine header to put Myanmar back on level terms.

In the 22nd minute, the hosts were awarded a penalty kick and although keeper Linthoingambi Devi guessed it right and saved the initial shot, Tun sent the ball at the back of the net on the rebound.

India's midfield slowly made a comeback into the game as they started enjoying more possession. Just after the half-hour mark, Myanmar goalkeeper May Nwe fluffed her lines and made a howler of a clearance that fell to Ratanbala Devi, who chested it down for Sanju. Making little mistake, Sanju buried her chance in the back of the net to level proceedings as both teams headed to the interval at 2-2.

It was a tight affair after the resumption as both teams had thrown caution into the wind and were looking to score.

It was India who once again had their noses in front as Ratnabala Devi finally registered her name on the scoresheet after beating the keeper on a tight angle.

But Tun was unstoppable and the striker completed her hat-trick and ensured that Myanmar moves to the next round at the expense of India.

India could have sealed the fate in the 76th minute when Sanju ran clear of the defensive mix, but the Myanmar custodian made a world-class reflex save from close range to tip her shot over the bar. A minute later, Dangmei Grace burst through but this time the custodian put her body on the line to shield the ball.